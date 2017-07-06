Trump, in Poland, vows 'the West will never, ever be broken'

President Trump delivered a staunch defense of Western values during a rousing speech Thursday to thousands of Poles in Warsaw’s Krasinski Square, rallying allies against what he described as “dire threats” to civilization and vowing, “the West will never, ever be broken.”

On his second overseas trip as president, Trump voiced confidence in the resolve of Western nations to confront common threats but said allies must remember who they are to topple those challenges.

“Just as Poland cannot be broken, I declare today for the world to hear that the West will never, ever be broken,” Trump said. “Our values will prevail, our people will thrive, and our civilization will triumph.”

In sweeping terms, Trump used the address to cheer the contributions of Western societies. “We write symphonies, we pursue innovation. … We reward brilliance. We strive for excellence, and cherish inspiring works of art that honor God,” he said. “We treasure the rule of law and protect the right to free speech and free expression. … We debate everything, we challenge everything, we seek to know everything so that we can better know ourselves.”

TRUMP CALLS ON NATIONS TO CONFRONT N. KOREA THREAT

Trump arrived in Warsaw late Wednesday for a 16-hour visit before leaving for the G-20 summit in Germany. He'll meet Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but his highest-profile summit will be Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his Warsaw speech, Trump saluted Polish sacrifice and underscored the United States’ commitment to NATO, Poland and Western values.

“In the Polish people, we see the soul of Europe—your nation is great because your spirit is great and your spirit is strong,” Trump said, calling Poland the “geographic heart of Europe.”

Trump reflected on historic invasions of Poland by the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, saying that while Poland’s borders were “erased from the maps,” it could “never be erased from your hearts.”

“The story of Poland is a story of people who have never lost hope, never been broken and never, ever, forgotten who they are.”

Trump applauded Poland for being one of the NATO countries that has “actually achieved a benchmark for investment.”

“My administration has demanded that all members of NATO finally meet their full and fair financial obligation—as a result of insistence, billions of dollars have begun to poor into NATO,” Trump said. “IN fact, people are shocked.”

Trump endorsed Article 5, the collective defense provision that holds an attack on one ally nation is considered an attack on all allies.

“There are dire threats to our security and to our way of life—you see what’s happening out there—they are threats,” Trump said. “We will confront them and we will win, but they are threats.”

The president underscored the severity of the threat of “radical Islamic terror” – the president did not use that term in his keynote address in Saudi Arabia before leaders of more than 50 Muslim nations.

Brooke Singman is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

