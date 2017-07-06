Scalise remains in 'serious condition' after surgery to manage infection

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise underwent surgery for management of an infection Thursday and remains in "serious condition," according to a Washington hospital.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement the six-term Louisiana congressman "tolerated the procedure well."

The third-ranking House Republican was back in intensive care Wednesday night because of new concerns for infection.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Scalise and four others were hurt when a gunman opened fire on a GOP baseball practice in Virginia on June 14. The gunman, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, was fatally shot by Capitol police.

REP. STEVE SCALISE RE-ADMITTED TO INTENSIVE CARE UNIT

The congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has undergone several surgeries.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Sources told Fox News that doctors had anticipated that Scalise would suffer an infection related to the shooting. Sources close to the congressman indicated that they had been told from the start his recovery would have ups and downs.

The shooting in the Virginia suburb that critically wounded Scalise and injured several others has forced members of Congress to examine their security arrangements to determine if they are sufficient.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she favors more money for the U.S. Capitol Police force, which is seeking an 8 percent increase to nearly $427 million for next year.

POLICE ARREST MAN FOR ALLEGEDLY THREATENING SEN. FLAKE'S STAFF

Pelosi said more money would help the agency enhance its presence when members of Congress, staff and others congregate away from the Capitol.

"It's security for other people who are there, too," she said at one point. "If somebody is coming after a member of Congress, you don't want to be anywhere nearby."

Even before the shooting, Speaker Paul Ryan and Pelosi had begun talking about changes that could improve members' safety, said Ryan's spokeswoman, AshLee Strong.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and the Associated Press contributed to this report.