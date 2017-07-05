Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins criticized by Auschwitz Memorial officials for filming video in gas chamber: ‘It’s not a stage’

Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum on Tuesday criticized Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., for a video he filmed inside a gas chamber at the former Nazi concentration camp in Poland.

On Saturday, Higgins released the video of him inside a former gas chamber at the museum in Oswiecim, Poland. In the video, Higgins said the gas chamber killings took only about 20 minutes and show why the U.S. military “must be invincible.”

Higgins, who has been dubbed the “Cajun John Wayne,” also said in the video: "The world's a smaller place now than it was in World War II. The United States is more accessible to terror like this, horror like this. It's hard to walk away from the gas chambers and ovens without a very sober feeling of commitment – unwavering commitment – to make damn sure that the United States of America is protected from the evils of the world."

Everyone has the right to personal reflections. However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It's not a stage. https://t.co/AN5aA1bYEU — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 4, 2017

On Tuesday, the museum tweeted: “Everyone has the right to personal reflections. However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It’s not a stage.”

The tweet also had a link to an article that contained Higgins’ five-minute video, titled a “message for America.”

Later Tuesday, the museum’s account also tweeted a photo of the entrance sign to that building, asking visitors to “maintain silence here.”

This is what all visitors see at the entrance to the building where first homicidal gas chambers of Auschwitz was created by the SS. pic.twitter.com/6Mm5gTkfSl — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 4, 2017

Higgins' offices were closed Tuesday for the July Fourth holiday, and Fox News has reached out for a comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.