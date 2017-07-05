After North Korea missile test, Trump tweets: 'So much for China working with us'

President Trump on Wednesday seemed to cast aside the idea that the U.S. could work with China to bring an end to the North Korea crisis after the regime's test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Despite suggesting a day earlier that China could "put a heavy move" on Pyongyang to "end this nonsense," the president on Wednesday highlighted trade between North Korea and China in suggesting the two countries are too close.

“Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40 percent in the first quarter. So much for China working with us -- but we had to give it a try!” Trump tweeted.

Trump had once seemed enthused about the prospect of working with China, a country he has been particularly hard on during his career as a politician – and when he was a private citizen. He even hinted months ago that Chinese President Xi Jinping could expect a more favorable trade deal in exchange for help engineering a peaceful resolution with dictator Kim Jong Un, whose rogue regime successfully tested an ICBM this week.

But as North Korea has continued testing weapons, China has seemingly tested Trump’s patience.

Minutes before complaining about Beijing's trade with North Korea, Trump again hinted the crisis could impact a future Chinese trade deal.

“The United States made some of the worst trade deals in world history. Why should we continue these deals with countries that do not help us?” Trump wrote.

Trump first appeared ready to cast off China as a potential partner in a June 20 tweet: “While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!”

Trump lashed out at China ahead of his second presidential trip abroad; he takes off for Poland on Wednesday with plans to meet with European allies in that country and in Germany.