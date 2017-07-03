New Jersey lawmakers reach budget deal, report says

New Jersey lawmakers have reportedly reached a tentative deal in the state budget impasse.

State lawmakers are being summoned to the statehouse for a vote, according to NJ Advance Media.

Both the Assembly and Senate plan to vote on a compromise bill that could allow for the state’s government to reopen, allowing beaches and parks to be ready for the Fourth of July.

NJ GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AMID BUDGET IMPASSE, RESIDENTS FEELING THE IMPACT

Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J., shut down the government at midnight Friday after state lawmakers failed to send him a budget. As a result, state parks and beaches, as well as nonessential state offices have been closed, and more than 30,000 state workers were furloughed Monday.

Lawmakers spent Monday with the CEO of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, according to NJ Advance Media, reportedly discussing a “possible compromise” to the core issue that has created the stalemate between Republican lawmakers and the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

CHRIS CHRISTIE: CAMERAS CATCH NJ GOV LOUNGING ON CLOSED BEACH DURING BUDGET IMPASSE

Christie and Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney agree on legislation to overhaul Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, including allowing the state insurance commissioner to determine a range for the company's surplus that, if exceeded, must be put to use benefiting the public and policyholders.

But Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, who Christie is blaming for the shutdown, opposes the plan, saying that the legislation could lead to rate hikes on the insurer's 3.8 million subscribers and that the legislation is separate from the budget.

Christie came under fire Sunday after being photographed on a state beach which was closed to the public due to the shutdown.