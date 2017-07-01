Trump resumes attacks on CNN, MSNBC, says van Susteren fired for resisting 'Trump hate'

President Trump on Saturday widened his attack on CNN and MSNBC, going after company executives instead of his usual criticism of the cable networks’ on-camera stars while still deriding “fake news.”

“I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It's about time!,” Trump said in one tweet.

He comments follows CNN earlier this week retracting a story on its website about the Senate investigating a Russian bank linked to Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci.

The cable TV network also apologized for the mistake, and three newsroom employees resigned, in the aftermath.

“They caught Fake News CNN cold” and “What about all the other phony stories they do?” Trump tweeted earlier this week.

The president has had a long-running feud with CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta and with MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who have been critical of Trump’s presidency.

However, Trump on Saturday appeared to also criticize executives at NBC and parent company Comcast.

“Word is that @Greta Van Susteren was let go by her out of control bosses at @NBC & @Comcast because she refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!’ ” the president tweeted.

Van Susteren worked for the Fox News Channel for about 15 years, before being hired by MSNBC in early 2017.

Trump, a Republican, was a Comcast/ NBC star as host of the popular primetime TV show “The Apprentice,” until summer 2015 when he decided to run for president.

NBC Universal CEO Steve Burke has in past years backed Republican candidates. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts has given to Democratic and Republican candidates.