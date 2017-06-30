Trump voter fraud commission: Here's what to know

President Donald Trump’s commission tasked with investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 election has asked states to turn over voter information.

A June 28 letter from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity asked states to hand over “publicly available voter roll data." However, the letter also requests a lot of specific details, including: parts of Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses and information regarding felony convictions or military status.

The letter asks that states give feedback on federal election laws and recommendations for preventing voter intimidation.

“It is crucial for the Commission to consider your input as it collects data and identifies areas of opportunity to increase the integrity of our election systems,” the commission’s vice chairman and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said in the letter.

But several secretaries of state, Republican and Democrat, have already bucked the request or said they would only provide limited data — including Kobach.

Kobach said Friday afternoon that his state will not be providing the Social Security numbers in response to the request.

The commission is scheduled to meet for the first time July 19. Here's what you need to know.

What is the commission?

Trump created the commission through an executive order in May. It is expected to investigate instances of alleged voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Vice President Mike Pence chairs the commission with Kobach serving as its vice chair.

“This action by President Trump fulfills another promise made to the American people,” Pence said in May as the commission was created. “We can’t take for granted the integrity of the vote.”

Other members of the committee include: Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell and Christy McCormick, the commissioner of the Election Assistance Commission.

Gardner and Dunlap are both Democrats. McCormick was nominated for her position by former President Barack Obama in 2014.

Why did Trump create it?

In the days following his inauguration, Trump called for a “major investigation” into alleged voter fraud in the U.S.

“Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” Trump tweeted at the end of January.

Trump has also claimed multiple times that between 3 and 5 million “illegals” voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election, thus costing him the popular vote. These claims have not been verified.

Clinton bested Trump in the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.

Which states have denied the request?

Multiple states have already responded to the request — with a firm denial.

“They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a great State to launch from,” Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, a Republican, said in a statement to the Kansas City Star. “Mississippi residents should celebrate Independence Day and our State’s right to protect the privacy of our citizens by conducting our own electoral processes.”

“I have no intention of honoring this request,” Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va., said in a statement, citing the personal information requested about registered voters. “The Vice Chair’s letter also contained a list of vague inquiries about the election policies and laws of the Commonwealth.”

Secretary of State Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said that as his job is to “ensure the integrity of [California’s] elections and to protect the voting rights and privacy of” California voters, he will not comply with the request.

“I will not provide sensitive voter information to a commission that has already inaccurately passed judgment that millions of Californians voted illegally,” Padilla said in a statement. “California’s participation would only serve to legitimize the false and already debunked claims of massive voter fraud made by the President, the Vice President, and Mr. Kobach.”

“The President’s Commission is a waste of taxpayer money and a distraction from the real threats to the integrity of our elections today: documented Russian interference in our elections and aging voting systems,” he continued.

A spokesperson for Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Gavin said the state will not make the data available for the commission.

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Grimes, a Democrat, tweeted that she does “not intend to release Kentuckians’ sensitive personal data to the” federal government.

“The president created his election commission based on the false notion that ‘voter fraud’ is a widespread issue — it is not,” Grimes said in a statement. “Kentucky will not aid a commission that is at best a waste of taxpayer money and at worst an attempt to legitimize voter suppression efforts across the country.”

New Mexico and Tennessee also shot down the request.

Gov. Tom Wolf, D-Pa., said on Twitter that his state “will not participate in this systematic effort to suppress the vote.”

Which states will provide public data?

Kobach told the Kansas City Star Friday that it’s “perfectly fine” if some states do not provide all of the information requested in the letter. He added that the commission only wants publicly available information.

“That is entirely up to each state,” Kobach said.

“In Kansas, the Social Security number is not publicly available,” Kobach said. “Every state receives the same letter but we’re not asking for it if it’s not publicly available.”

He didn’t, however, rule out eventually providing those numbers to the commission should it request them.

“If the commission decides that they would like to receive Social Security numbers to a secure site in order to remove false positives, then we would have to double check and make sure Kansas law permits,” Kobach told the Kansas City Star.

Indiana will also only provide some of the data — even though it’s Pence’s own state and its secretary of state sits on the commission.

“Indiana law doesn’t permit the Secretary of State to provide the personal information requested by Secretary Kobach,” Lawson said in a statement. “Under Indiana public records laws, certain voter info is available to the public, the media and any other person who requested the information for non-commercial purposes. The information publicly available is name, address and congressional district assignment.”

Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill, a Democrat, said Thursday that she will “share publicly-available information with” the commission but will also be “ensuring that the privacy of voters is honored by withholding protected data.”

She also blasted the “lack of openness” from the commission — and particularly Kobach — and requested that the commission “share any memos, meeting minutes or additional information as state officials have not been told precisely what the Commission is looking for.”

“Given Secretary Kobach’s history we find it very difficult to have confidence in the work of this Commission,” Merrill said.

Kobach is credited for some of the strictest voting laws in his state, according to the Kansas City Star.

Kim Westbrook Strach, the executive director of North Carolina’s State Board of Elections, said that the Tar Heel state would provide public information only.

Secretary of State Paul D. Pate, R-Iowa, instructed the commission to request the information through the state’s “formal process.”

The secretaries of state from Colorado, Maine, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Vermont will also only provide public data and withhold any voter information deemed confidential.

Which states are undecided?

Washington’s Republican Secretary of State, Kim Wyman, said her office will review the request before making a decision, KCPQ-TV reported.

“It will take some time to review and thoughtfully consider the requests made of us,” Wyman said, adding that she plans to discuss the request at the National Association of Secretaries of State summer meeting in July.

On Twitter, Wyman said that her office is bound by law to “provide public records upon request” and “other requests from [federal] elections commission will be considered thoughtfully.”

She said she would “ensure” that private information — such as Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers and phone numbers — would remain private.

Secretary of State Steve Simon, D-Minn., said the commission has “real questionable motives” and said he would have to “think good and hard” about whether he would turn over the information.

And Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler’s office said lawyers are reviewing the request and will determine the state’s response.

“Our priority, as we’ve demonstrated in the past, will always be to protect voter’s protected, personal information,” Meg Casper Sunstrom, a spokesperson for the Republican secretary of state said.

Secretary of State John Merrill, R-Ala., also said he is reviewing the request to determine what information his state will provide.

Which state will comply?

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, R-Mo., said that the requests from the commission are fair and that his office looks “forward to working with Secretary Kobach and the commission on its findings and offer our support in the collective effort to enhance the American people’s confidence in the integrity of the elections process,” according to the Kansas City Star.