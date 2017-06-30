Republican state AGs threaten lawsuit if Trump doesn't end DACA

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and eight other state attorneys general, along with Republican Idaho Gov. Butch Otter, are urging the Trump administration to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival Program.

The 10-state coalition is giving the Trump administration until September 5 to rescind DACA and not renew or issue any new DACA permits in the future — or Paxton said the coalition will press on with its lawsuit against the program currently pending in the District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

"We respectfully request that the secretary of homeland security phase out the DACA program," Paxton wrote in a letter dated Thursday to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. "Just like DAPA, DACA unilaterally confers eligibility for work authorization and lawful presence without any statutory authorization from Congress."

Click for more from The Washington Examiner.