Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski respond to Trump tweets

"Morning Joe" cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski responded Friday morning to President Trump's controversial Thursday morning tweets by questioning Trump's mental state -- and another MSNBC contributor defended his colleagues by calling Trump "physically disgusting."

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, and Brzezinski, an author and former network correspondent, wrote a Washington Post opinion article Friday morning that went live just before "Morning Joe" went on air at 6 a.m. Scarborough and Brzezinski, who are engaged, were scheduled to be on vacation Friday, co-host Willie Geist said; however, the pair decided to appear later in the morning to again address Trump's remarks.

"President Trump launched personal attacks against us Thursday, but our concerns about his unmoored behavior go far beyond the personal," Scarborough and Brzezinski began their Washington Post piece. "America's leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president. We have our doubts, but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show, 'Morning Joe.'"

Later in the column, the pair again questioned Trump's "mental health" -- as they have numerous times on air -- and said Trump had an "unhealthy obsession" with their show. They also claimed "top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked."

The controversy began Thursday morning when Trump took to Twitter to criticize Scarborough and Brzezinski in a pair of messages posted near the end of their show.

"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" Trump wrote.

In their Washington Post column, Scarborough and Brzezinski said Trump was the one who had requested multiple meetings with the duo and also denied Brzezinski had a face lift or was bleeding from a procedure. Instead, they wrote Brzezinski had "a little skin under her chin tweaked."

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch viciously attacked Trump near the top of Friday's show, declaring that when Trump "goes low" Deutsch would go just as low, turning the tables on a phrase made famous by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"He's physically disgusting to look at," Deutsch said, adding: "He's not mentally okay."

Later, an incredulous Deutsch said: "To talk about women that way -- and the irony is you physically look like you do?"

Trump tweeted about health care and crime stats on Friday morning but didn't address the "Morning Joe" firestorm.

Trump assailed the "Morning Joe" cohosts Thursday after two mornings of attacking other media outlets -- most notably The New York Times and CNN.