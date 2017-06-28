Recent ObamaCare insurer exits lead to 2 more counties with no choices

Recent health insurer exits from the Obamacare exchanges have caused two more counties to be left with no options next year, according to new data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The agency has been looking at health insurer announcements and compiling data to see which counties will have no Obamacare insurer operating in 2018. Roughly two weeks ago, the agency projected that 47 counties would have no insurer operating next year.

Since that time, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield announced that they would be dropping Obamacare coverage in Wisconsin, Ohio, and Indiana due to volatility and a deteriorating individual market.

Now the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has released new projections and estimates that based on announcements through June 27 there will be 49 counties left with no insurers operating. They also project that there will be 1,300 counties that would only have one insurer operating, which is 100 more than they previously projected.

