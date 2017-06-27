Trump takes aim at media after Russia story retraction

President Trump on Tuesday morning called out a host of major print and television outlets, decrying them as “Fake News” and taking particular aim at a familiar media nemesis.

Trump’s tweets came in the aftermath of CNN’s retraction of a story linking a Trump adviser to a Russian investment fund. Three journalists involved in the story’s publication have since resigned and CNN issued an apology to the Trump adviser. But the debacle still caught the president’s attention as he wondered if a similar reckoning awaited other organizations.

“So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News!” Trump wrote.

Earlier in the day, he focused his outrage directly at CNN, a network whose reporters and bosses Trump has frequently battled.

“Wow, CNN had to retract big story on ‘Russia,’ with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote.

He added: “Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down!”

Trump also retweeted a graphic done in the style of CNN’s logo but instead depicting the letters “FNN” for “Fake News Network.”