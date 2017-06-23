Senate health care bill: What are GOP senators' positions?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled on Thursday the Better Care Reconciliation Act, Republicans health care bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

Democrats have already voiced their opposition to this bill, including top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer who called the proposed legislation "heartless."

But which GOP members will vote for it? Here's a breakdown of Republican senators' positions on the bill.

Which senators are supporting the bill?

Aside from McConnell, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy., Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tx., and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., all support the bill The New York Times reported.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., are backing the bill, the newspaper reported. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., is also supporting the bill.

A statement from Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., also appeared to support the bill. "After months of hard work, Senate Republicans are proposing solutions to address the challenges to health care created by Obamacare that are affecting millions of hardworking families," he said.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told Fox Business, "This plan, in a binary world, is a much better plan than Obamacare."

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., may also vote for the bill. He said he would review it, but that he saw it contained "benefits for Tennesseans."

Sen. Michael Crapo, R-Idaho, said he would review the bill, but may support it.

A statement from Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., appeared to support the bill, and said, "This draft legislation outlines a number of initiatives that are good for North Carolina."

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said he would review the bill, but said it was "positive" that the bill featured parts of the Patient Freedom Act and the MAC act.

Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., said he is "encouraged by key provisions in the Senate bill."

Notably, the Senate's healthcare bill also has the support of President Donald Trump.

Who opposes the bill?

Four conservative senators expressed opposition but openness to talks: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

"Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill," the senators said in a joint statement.

The measure missed delivering a GOP promise to Americans "to repeal Obamacare and lower their health care costs," they said.

"Well, they're also four good guys, four friends of mine, and I think that they'll probably get there," Trump told Fox News in response to the senators' opposition. "We'll have to see."

Which senators have concerns or are uncommitted over the bill?

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nv., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Oh., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Me., have expressed concerns about the bill's cuts to Medicaid and drug addiction efforts.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, may also have concerns, and said she intends to "vet this bill" to ensure Alaskans have affordable healthcare.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., Sen. Jodi Ernst, R-Iowa, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Sen. Thom Thillis, R-N.C., and Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., also appear to be uncommitted, with many of them saying they will review the bill.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.