Rep. Steve Scalise out of intensive care

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was shot and critically injured during a GOP congressional baseball practice last week, was transferred out of the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital on Friday, Fox News confirmed.

Scalise, R-La., remains hospitalized and there was no change in his condition, which was upgraded to "fair" on Wednesday.

Scalise was shot in the hip when a deranged gunman with an anti-Republican lean opened fire June 14 at a practice field in Alexandria, Va. where GOP legislators were practicing for the congressional baseball game. Four others were injured during the assault, but the gunman, James Hodgkinson, was the only person killed when he was shot by authorities.

Scalise, 51, has represented Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District since 2008. He is married with two children. Scalise's district includes New Orleans.

Since he was in leadership, Scalise had a security detail with him at the baseball field when the shooting began. The two officers present have been repeatedly cited as a critical factor in why the carnage wasn't worse.

Scalise was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital and has undergone several surgeries.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.