What's in the Senate proposal: Key provisions of Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017

The Senate’s proposal to overhaul ObamaCare must be reconciled with the previously released House version before President Trump can sign a bill into law. While the Senate’s draft can be viewed in its entirety here, below are some of the key components being touted by Republicans in the Senate.

• Help stabilize collapsing insurance markets by creating a short-term stabilization fund to provide $15 billion per year in 2018 and 2019 and $10 billion in each of the next two years to address coverage disruption. It would also continue federal assistance to low-income Americans through 2019.

• End “onerous Obamacare mandates” by repealing individual and employer mandates.

• Improve the affordability of health insurance by expanding tax-free Health Savings Accounts, repealing ObamaCare taxes, implementing targeted tax credits and empower states to make changes in what markets are available to residents.

• Preserve access to care for Americans with pre-existing conditions, and allow children to stay on their parents’ health insurance through age 26.

• Strengthen Medicaid by giving states more flexibility while ensuring that those who rely on this program won’t have the rug pulled out from under them.

Click here to read the entire Senate draft proposal.