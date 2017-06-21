Trump in Iowa: President says he asked for health bill 'with heart'

President Trump celebrated two more Republican victories in congressional special elections Wednesday and talked up the prospect of legislation to repeal and replace ObamaCare at a campaign-style rally in Iowa.

“I hope we are going to surprise you with a really good plan,” Trump told a crowd of just under 6,000 people in Cedar Rapids. “I’ve been talking about a plan with heart. I said, ‘Add some money to it!’

Trump had called the House’s version of the legislation “mean” in a meeting with several Republican senators last week. He spoke hours before Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was scheduled to roll out a so-called “discussion draft” of the upper chamber’s health bill.

Trump reminded his supporters that Republicans “have a very slim” majority to pass a healthcare bill in the Senate and “basically can’t afford to lose anybody.” He also slammed congressional Democrats as “obstructionists” and repeated his line that “if we got the single greatest health care plan in the history of the world, we would not get one Democratic vote.”

However, the president also suggested that he would be amenable to altering the legislation if Democrats would come onboard.

“If we could just get a few votes from the Democrats,” Trump said, “it would be so easy and so beautiful.”

Earlier Wednesday, Trump visited a local community college, where he toured agriculture technology innovations and reveled in Karen Handel's victory in a special election in a House district in suburban Atlanta.

"We're 5-0 in special elections," said Trump at Kirkwood Community College.

He applauded Handel as well as Republican Ralph Norman, who notched a slimmer-than-expected win in a special election to fill the South Carolina congressional seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney.

"Last night was very exciting," the president said.

Trump’s Cedar Rapids rally was the fifth held in his first five months in office.

Iowa, with its large share of independent voters, could be a proving ground for whether Trump can count on the support of voters beyond his base. Unaffiliated voters, or "no party" voters as they are known in Iowa, make up 36 percent of the electorate, compared with 33 percent who register Republican and 31 percent registered as Democrat.

Self-identified independents in Iowa voted for Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton by a 13-percentage-point margin last year, according to the Fox News exit poll. That margin helped Trump take the state by nearly 9 points after Barack Obama won it for Democrats the previous two elections.

Trump held a Des Moines rally in December as part of his transition-era "thank you" tour of states he had won, but has not been back to Iowa since.

Trump's stop at Kirkwood Community College was intended to draw attention to the school's advancements in high-tech agriculture.

He was joined by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as part of the administration's effort this week to highlight the importance of technology.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.