Spicer confirms meetings with candidates to fill WH press jobs

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed Tuesday that he is meeting with potential candidates to fill communications jobs in the Trump administration -- amid expectations he is poised to take on a new role.

In his first on-camera press briefing in eight days, Spicer was asked about his status in the White House.

“I’m right here, so you can keep taking your selfies,” Spicer quipped. “It’s no secret we’ve had a couple of vacancies, including communications director, for a while—we’ve been meeting with potential people that may be of service to this administration.”

Michael Dubke, the former communications director, resigned last month, leaving Spicer to effectively do that job as well as the job of press secretary. He could soon leave both behind, however.

Fox News learned on Monday that Spicer is expected to take on a new role, overseeing the entire communications operation, while giving up some of his day-to-day duties at the podium.

Spicer said Tuesday the candidate search “shouldn’t come as a surprise,” and the administration is “always looking to do a better job of articulating the president’s message.”

Spicer’s new title is still being decided, but the role would be seen as a promotion to a position at the level of deputy chief of staff.

There has been speculation for weeks over whether Spicer would hand over the press secretary reins, as Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has filled in for him numerous times.

“When we have an announcement on personnel, we’ll let you know,” Spicer said.

Spicer told reporters Tuesday that the White House has done “a very good job” at making themselves “available.”

“We have a tremendous respect for the First Amendment, your ability to do your job – the briefing is one aspect of what we do,” Spicer said, adding that the press staff is available “almost 20, 24 hours a day” to answer questions.

Fox News' John Roberts and Kristin Brown contributed to this report.

Brooke Singman is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

