Special prosecutor Mueller to meet Senate committee leaders

Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor who is overseeing the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, will meet with senior Senate Judiciary Committee members to make sure there is no conflict between his probe and the committee’s.

Reuters, citing congressional aides, reported that Mueller will meet with Sen. Charles Grassley, the committee’s Republican chairman, and its top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, on Wednesday.

Fox News reported that President Trump's legal team and his defenders are taking an aggressive defensive stance, now that Special Counsel Bob Mueller has announced an initial hiring of 12 attorneys, some of whom appear to harbor political leanings.

The president has denied that he has any nefarious ties to Russia and has also disputed that he’s attempted to block the investigation into his campaign’s possible role in Russia’s election-related hacking. It was unclear whether his tweet about being under investigation was based on direct knowledge or new media reports that suggest Mueller is examining whether the president obstructed justice by firing FBI Director James Comey.

In an appearance on ABC's This Week, former House Speaker, and Trump advisor, Newt Gingrich suggested it raises questions of a politically motivated prosecution.

"The first four names are all people who gave to Democrats," Gingrich said. "Now in this environment with a Justice Department where 97 percent of the donations last year went to Hillary -- 97 percent -- explain to me why I should relax as a Republican."

Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to the president, tweeted a report citing a Federal Election Commission report that states "Mueller's team includes big Democrat donors. Some maxed out, none wanted Trump to be POTUS."

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich led one line of attack with a tweet that said "Republicans are delusional if they think the special counsel is going to be fair." He added that fundraising records show some of the lawyers whom Mueller selected for his team have contributed to Democrats.

