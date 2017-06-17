'Blood of Steve Scalise is on your hands!' Protesters disrupt 'Julius Caesar'

Protesters disrupted a New York City stage production of "Julius Caesar" Friday that featured a bloody assassination of a character that resembled President Trump.

One protester, identified as Rebel Media's Laura Loomer, stormed the stage and shouted, "Stop Leftist Violence."

Another protester, identified as Jack Posobiec, rose to his feet and yelled, "The blood of Steve Scalise is on your hands" and "Goebbels would be proud."

Video of the incident was quickly posted on social media. It showed the crowd booing as an announcement was made that the show was briefly halted.

Loomer was arrested and Posobiec was escorted out of the Shakespeare in the Park theatre complex located in Central Park.

I interviewed Posobiec by phone at the Central Park Police Precinct - where he was waiting for his colleague to be processed on a criminal trespass charge.

"We were protesting what we saw was the normalization of violence," he told me. "I couldn't believe they were going on with the play in light of what happened with the attack on Congressman Scalise."

He said it was infuriating to watch the faux assassination of President Trump.

"This play was savage and brutal. He is stabbed multiple times, running around stage, crawling through blood," he told me. "It made my blood run cold seeing Americans cheering a depiction of their president being stabbed 100 times with 100 blades."

He said it turned his stomach.

"This Manhattan Central Park crowd was on their feet cheering - they were cheering as an actor dressed as the president was stabbed to death," he told me.

Not all conservatives are cheering the disruption.

"This is total, complete horse crap," conservative columnist Ben Shapiro wrote on Twitter. "She invaded a public performance to obstruct it. She has no right to the stage."

