Lawmaker calls for pols from concealed-carry states to be allowed to pack heat in DC

A Republican congressman on Thursday introduced a bill that would allow any House member from a concealed-carry state to be allowed to use it in the District of Columbia.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., brought up the measure as lawmakers consider ways to increase their security after Wednesday's shooting rampage that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise critically injured.

“If that security detail had not been at that ball field, I shudder to think that the results would have been more than four or five casualties,” Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said. “And I believe if reciprocity had been extended to those members, they would have at least had a firearm in their vehicle.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have been discussing “protocol and resources for members’ safety” even before the shooting, which left the gunman dead wounded three others, a Ryan spokeswoman said.

Pelosi said she favors increased funding for Capitol Police. She said the funds would help the agency enhance its presence when members of Congress, staff and others congregate away from the Capitol.

"It's security for other people who are there, too," she said. "If somebody is coming after a member of Congress, you don't want to be anywhere nearby."

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., was also pushing to carry a firearm.

"We aren't any more special than anybody else, but we're targets," Loudermilk said in an interview on “Your World with Neil Cavuto.” "This is exactly why there's a lot of fear of doing town halls at this point."

Weapons are prohibited in the Capitol and the District of Columbia, which has some of the toughest gun laws in the nation. Carrying a firearm is generally prohibited.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., shot down the idea of bringing weapons onto Capitol grounds, saying he “can’t think of a worse idea.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.