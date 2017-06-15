VP Pence hires outside counsel for Russia investigation

Vice President Mike Pence has brought in outside legal counsel to handle his response to the ongoing investigations into possible collusion between Russian officials and members of President Trump's campaign.

Pence's spokesman confirmed Thursday that the vice president had retained Richard Cullen of McGuire Woods "to assist him in responding to inquiries by the special counsel," referring to former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

"The Vice President is focused entirely on his duties and promoting the President's agenda and looks forward to a swift conclusion of this matter," Jarrod Agen told Fox News.

Richard previously served as Virginia attorney general and U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

President Trump has also hired a private lawyer, Marc Kasowitz. Trump denies doing anything wrong and calls the efforts a "witch hunt."

A senior aide to Pence told Fox News that Cullen's retention was not related to recent reports about the progress of Mueller's investigation or the investigations by the House and Senate intelligence committes.

Fox News' Serafin Gomez and the Associated Press contributed to this report.