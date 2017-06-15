Gingrich: Robert Mueller is the tip of the 'deep state spear' trying to bring down Trump

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich accused special counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday of trying to destroy, undermine and cripple Donald Trump's presidency.

"Mueller is now clearly the tip of the deep state spear aimed at destroying or at a minimum undermining and crippling the Trump presidency," Gingrich said on Twitter Thursday.

"Mueller is setting up a dragnet of obstruction, financial questions and every aspect of Trump's life and his associates lives.very dangerous," Gingrich continued.

"The brazen redefinition of Mueller's task tells you how arrogant the deep state is and how confident it is it can get away with anything," he said in a third tweet.

