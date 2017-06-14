Who is Steve Scalise?

House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was shot on Wednesday morning at a ballfield in Alexandria, Virginia, Fox News confirms.

Here's what you need to know about the Republican lawmaker from Louisiana.

POLITICIANS REACT TO VIRGINIA BASEBALL PRACTICE SHOOTING

What district does he represent?

Scalise, 51, represents Louisiana's First Congressional District.

"Scalise is a strong conservative leader who upholds the Constitution, advocating for the principles of fiscal discipline, lower taxes, an all-of-the-above national energy strategy, a robust national defense, and conservative values," his bio page with the U.S. House of Representatives says.

Scalise was elected to Congress in 2008 and was elected House Majority Whip in 2014.

He's also a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and formerly served as the Republican Study Committee chairman.

STEVE SCALISE SHOT IN VIRGINIA, AIDE ALSO HIT

What do we know about Scalise's earlier political career?

Scalise previously served in both the Louisiana House of Representatives and the Louisiana Senate.

What about Scalise's education?

Scalise graduated from Louisiana State University in 1989, with a computer science degree. He also minored in political science.

What do we know about Scalise's family?

Scalise and his wife Jennifer have children. The family lives in Jefferson, Louisiana, Scalise's bio page says.