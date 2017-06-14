Steve Scalise shot at baseball practice in Virginia: Politicians react

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and multiple Congressional aides were shot when a gunman opened fire at a Virginia baseball practice on Wednesday morning.

Scalise was shot in the hip, and an aide was shot in the chest at the practice, which was being held ahead of Thursday's Congressional Baseball Game, Fox News confirmed.

Alexandria police confirmed that the suspect "is in custody and not a threat."



Politicians, some of whom were at the game, took to Twitter to express their shock and concern.