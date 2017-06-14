Steve Scalise shooting: Congressional Baseball Game remains on for Thursday

The annual Congressional Baseball Game will go forward as planned, Rep. Martha McSally announced in an all-member briefing on Wednesday after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others were shot while Republicans were practicing Wednesday morning.

More than 50 members of Congress will participate in the 57th annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park on Thursday evening. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 p.m. EST. The tradition, beginning in 1909, pits members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

“The Congressional Baseball Game is going on tomorrow night as it should,” said McSally, R-Ariz., whose seat was once held by former Reps. Gabby Giffords and Ron Barber, who were both shot in 2011. “We must continue to be accessible, or else, others win.”

McSally’s announcement drew a standing ovation from members on the House floor. An aide and two Capitol Police officers also were injured in Wednesday's shooting.

“Even though this was intended for evil, it can serve as a wake-up call for all of us,” McSally said. “Think of how we are vilifying and engaging the people who disagree with us. We are American and we need to be united—the enemy is out there.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also addressed House members after the shooting on Wednesday and offered prayers for the victims and their families.

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” Ryan said.

Ryan added: “Knowing Steve Scalise as we all do, he is probably really frustrated that he can’t play in the baseball game.”

The suspect, identified as James Hodgkinson, has died from his injuries, President Trump said. The shooting took place at the Republicans’ baseball practice on Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Va.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who is on the Democrats’ baseball team, told Fox News Wednesday morning that the Democratic team practices at a different facility than where the shooting occurred. Swalwell noted that they usually have security, but the Republicans likely had “even more” due to Scalise’s rank in the House Republican Leadership.

Trump and lawmakers touted the 'heroism' of Capitol Police officers, and said their presence prevented what would have been a "massacre."

The annual game is also a charity event that benefits organizations including the Washington Literacy Center, the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

Giffords also issued a statement saying: "This shooting is an attack on all who serve and on all who participate in our democracy."

Fox News’ Mike Emanuel, Chad Pergram and Kara Rowland contributed to this report.

