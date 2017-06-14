Steve Scalise, congressional aide shot: What we know so far

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., a congressional aide and two police officers were shot during baseball practice in Virginia on Wednesday morning.

POLITICIANS REACT TO VIRGINIA BASEBALL PRACTICE SHOOTING

Here's what we know so far:

Shots rang out at about 7:15 a.m. at Simpson Field on East Monroe Street in Del Ray, where Republican lawmakers were practicing for Thursday's Congressional Baseball Game.

Scalise was shot in the hip and is undergoing surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He is in stable condition.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams said Zack Barth, a member of his staff, was also shot and is being treated. Williams said Barth is expected to make a full recovery and asked the public to respect his privacy at this time.

A total of five people were "transported medically" from the scene, authorities said.

One of the people wounded in the shooting identified as Matt Mika, a Tyson Foods Inc.. spokesman told The Associated Press. Mika is a director of government relations at Tyson's Washington, D.C.

Officials said that U.S. Capitol Police shot and apprehended the gunman, who was identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The FBI will lead the investigation, officials said. The FBI said it's too early to say if this was an act of terror or if the people on the field were targeted. The bureau said it is investigating all possible motives at this time.

"We have every indication that this was an isolated incident," Alexandria police said.



Roughly 15-25 people were at the practice, including Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

Paul told MSNBC that “it would have been a massacre" if Capitol Police weren't there.

President Donald Trump held a news conference Wednesday afternoon and thanked the two Capitol officers for their "heroic actions. In an earlier statement, he said he and the vice president were "deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

Trump also tweeted a few minutes after the press release that "Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him."

