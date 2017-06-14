Paul Ryan: 'An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us'

House Speaker Paul Ryan elicited a standing ovation from congressional lawmakers as he declared that the body is “united” in the wake of the Wednesday morning shooting targeting colleagues.

“We are united in our shock. We are united in our anguish,” Ryan said on the floor. “An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.”

The speaker, along with the top-ranking Democrat Nancy Pelosi, addressed lawmakers after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot during a congressional baseball practice in northern Virginia. A current and former aide and two officers also were injured.

The attack has prompted lawmakers to call for a cooling of political rhetoric, and Ryan echoed those remarks with a solemn appeal on the House floor.

“We do not shed our humanity when we enter this chamber,” Ryan said, describing lawmakers as a “family” and asking colleagues to resolve to “come together.”

“These were our brothers and sisters in the line of fire” and who saved lives, he said. “Let’s just slow down and reflect. … We are being tested right now.”

As President Trump did moments earlier, Ryan expressed gratitude to the Capitol Police officers who stopped the shooter and were injured in the process.

“We are all horrified by this dreadful attack,” Ryan said.

Pelosi then took the podium, lightly joking that she would say something lawmakers never hear: “I identify myself with the remarks of the speaker.”

“We are not one caucus or the other in this house today,” she said.