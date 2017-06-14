Before Scalise was shot, man asked if Republicans or Democrats were on field, rep says

A man asked whether Republicans or Democrats were on the field moments before the shooting at a congressional baseball practice outside Washington Wednesday morning, according to a congressman on the scene.

Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., told Fox News that he left the practice minutes before the shooting. But before he did, he had a “very, very strange” encounter in the parking lot.

“As I was getting into the car [with a colleague], there was a guy that walked up to us that was asking whether it was Republicans or Democrats out there. It was just a little odd,” he said.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot in the hip and aides also were hit, sources said.

Scalise has a security detail. Police say the suspect is in custody.

DeSantis said the man he encountered before the shooting was not carrying anything at the time. But he said it was “weird” that he only asked that question and walked away.

“It’s just a really, really terrible situation,” the congressman said.