Virginia gubernatorial primary: Ralph Northam defeats Tom Perriello to win Democratic nomination

Virginia Lt. Governor Ralph Northam was projected to defeat a progressive challenger for the Democratic nomination in the commonwealth's closely-watched race for governor, while the GOP primary was too close to call.

With 66 percent of precincts reporting, Northam led former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello 56 percent to 44 percent. Perriello had run as an unapologetic liberal crusader supported by prominent national Democrats like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren as the best candidate to take on President Donald Trump.

On the Republican side, former Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie held a narrow lead over former Trump state campaign chairman Corey Stewart. With 70 percent of precincts reporting, Gillespie led Stewart by just over 2,000 votes out of more than 255,000 ballots cast. State Sen. Frank Wagner was on course to finish a distant third.

Stewart had made his devout support for Trump a focus of his campaign, while Gillespie had distanced himself from the president and his policies. The RNC head was backed by most of the state party establishment, and had the fundraising advantage.

Stewart, chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, has spoken out against moves to remove Confederate monuments from city streets and advocated deporting all illegal immigrants upon arrest.

Virginia is one of only two states electing new governors this year (New Jersey is the other), and the swing-state contest is likely to draw intense national scrutiny for signs of how voters are reacting to Trump's first year in office.

Northam, a low-key pediatric neurologist, won running as a pragmatist with state's Democratic establishment's firm support. He has also vowed to fight Trump, but with pledges to work with state Republican lawmakers on issues like a tax overhaul.

Frank Von Richter said he voted for Northam because he likes that the lieutenant governor is more "middle of the road" than Perriello and thinks he will work better with a Republican-controlled General Assembly. The retired Richmond resident said Northam is strong on issues like education and health care and will continue Gov. Terry McAuliffe's efforts to bring more jobs to Virginia.



"I think he has the ability to move Virginia forward like McAuliffe has," the 80-year-old said.



McAuliffe, who, like U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia, backed Northam, is barred from seeking a consecutive term.



Perriello made a surprise entrance into the race in January and faced an uphill climb from the beginning. He energized many new-to-politics voters who oppose Trump and promised to support a grab-bag of progressive policies, like raising taxes on the wealthy, using public funds for political campaigns or mandating union membership.



Although he received a large amount of attention and praise from prominent national Democrats, Perriello was ultimately unable to expand the universe of Democratic primary voters enough to counter Northam's advantages.



Northam had been essentially campaigning for years, making key contacts with influential power brokers like prominent African-American politicians and religious leaders, and building up a large cash advantage that let him outspend Perriello on TV advertising in the closing weeks of the race.



Northam's campaign ran a more traditional campaign focused heavily on his biography -- rural upbringing, Army veteran, pediatric neurologist -- as well as his endorsements from key progressive groups that make up the Democratic base like teachers and abortion-rights groups.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

