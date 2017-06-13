Comey's source handing documents to FBI after leak revelation

The intermediary who helped James Comey leak at least one memo to The New York Times is handing “revelant materials” over the FBI, he confirmed to Fox News.

Daniel Richman has acknowledged he was the source that Comey used to get notes from a dramatic meeting with President Trump out into the press. Comey admitted to the leak during Senate testimony last week.

Richman already has been in touch with the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is seeking Comey’s memos as part of its own probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign and connections to the Trump campaign. He is working through the office of special counsel Robert Mueller, designated by the Justice Department to run the main investigation.

“Special Counsel [Mueller] has been in contact with the committee to discuss access,” Richman told Fox News. “In the meantime I am turning the relevant materials over to the FBI.”

WERE THERE OTHER COMEY LEAKS?

Richman is a law professor at Columbia University; after his apparent leak, the Times published a story in May based on the memo saying the president asked him to stop the federal probe of ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey said in Senate testimony he leaked contents of his notes in hopes of prompting the appointment of a special counsel. The White House has pushed back on Comey’s account.

Trump’s legal team, meanwhile, is expected to file a complaint with the Justice Department inspector general and Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the leak.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson contributed to this report.

