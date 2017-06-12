Trump holds first full Cabinet meeting

President Trump on Monday claimed his administration has achieved "tremendous success" at a "record-setting pace" despite Democrats being "obstructionists," accusing the other party of only caring about the midterm elections.

"If we have the greatest bill in the history of the world on healthcare, we wouldn't get one vote from the Democrats, because they are obstructionists," Trump said during his first full Cabinet meeting at the White House. "That's what they want to do. That's the game. They think that's their political game. They're looking to '18."

Trump has not seen healthcare, tax reform or infrastructure legislation passed, but he argued his young administration has seen success.

"When I ran, it was ‘Make America Great Again,' and that's what we're doing. Believe me," the president said. "We're doing it and we're doing it at a much faster pace than anyone thought."

Trump argued that "never has there been a president, with few exceptions — in the case of FDR, he had a major depression that happened — whose passed more legislation, whose done more things, than we've done."

