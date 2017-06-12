Dem rep introduces 'COVFEFE Act' to preserve Trump tweets

A Democratic congressman wants to make sure President Trump’s tweets are preserved for posterity.

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., on Monday introduced a bill aptly named the “COVFEFE Act,” in reference to one of Trump’s more amusing Twitter misfires.

The bill would amend the Presidential Records Act to include the term “social media,” ensuring Trump’s personal Twitter account contents are archived. It also would make sure deleted tweets are documented and prescribe penalties for deleting tweets in the future.

“In order to maintain public trust in government, elected officials must answer for what they do and say; this includes 140-character tweets,” Quigley said in a written statement.

In his statement, Quigley’s office described the president’s personal Twitter account as the “de facto account for government business,” aside from the official @POTUS account, and stressed the importance of archiving them under the Presidential Records Act.

And to Quigley’s credit, his office was able to turn COVFEFE into a full-blown acronym: The shorthand stands for “Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement Act.”