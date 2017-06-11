Sarah Huckabee Sanders has 'covfefe' moment, sends puzzling emoji-filled tweet

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders got Twitter buzzing Saturday with an emoji-filled tweet that contained no fewer than 16 traffic lights, eight world maps and four castles.

For a moment, it looked a lot like President Trump’s infamous Twitter misfire last month about “negative press covfefe.”

But at least Sanders, the deputy White House press secretary, had an all-too-familiar explanation: her kid got the phone.

“This is what happens when your 3 year old steals your phone. Thanks Huck! #neverleaveyourphoneunlocked,” she wrote, above the original tweet.

The Internet had fun with it all the same, with a mix of mockery and genuine sympathy: