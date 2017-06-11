New York senator drops F-bombs during speech

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand dropped several F-bombs Friday during a speech at an event held at New York University.

Gillibrand, a Democrat, lashed out at President Trump, saying that he has not followed through with promises to improve health care and the tax system for working families.

"Has he kept any of his promises?" she asked. "No. F--- no."

Gillibrand, 50, who is the mother of two young children, expressed her growing frustration with Washington politics at the Personal Democracy Forum conference.

"If we are not helping people, we should go the f--- home," she said in the speech, spoken to activists at NYU’s Skirball Center in Manhattan.

"And that should be our North Star," she added. "That should be our framing principle of what we are doing in public service."

It's rare for members of Congress to swear in public, but it's not the first time Gillibrand has shown she’s no Girl Scout.

In an April 3, 2017, New York magazine article, Gillibrand recalled having “constant anxiety dreams.” She described how she was distressed over a friend’s daughter who tried to sell her Girl Scout cookies. “Oh my God, I’ve got to f------ order those cookies!” she said, referring to the dream.

Gillibrand faces re-election for her Senate seat next year. She's also among several Democrats who could run for president in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.