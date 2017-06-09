Reality Winner: Accused leaker wanted to 'burn the White House down'

The woman accused of leaking classified information once wrote she wanted "to burn the White House Down...find somewhere in Kurdistan to live," prompting prosecutors to argue she would flee the country if she was released on bond.

Winner appeared before a judge in Augusta, Ga., on Thursday who ordered her to remain jailed until her trial. Prosecutors argued that the 25-year-old might try to flee the U.S. if she was released on bond. They added that Winner wrote in her notebook plans to set the White House on fire, travel to Afghanistan and pledge her allegiance to the Taliban, WSB-TV reported.

Winner also called her mother while in jail and coached her on what tell the media, telling them that her daughter was "scared."

"Mom, those documents. I screwed up," Winner also confessed to her mom in the recorded jailhouse phone call.

Winner also allegedly told her sister she was "pretty, white and cute" and that Winner believed her bond hearing would play out in her favor, according to the news station.

The former government contractor pleaded not guilty to charges that she illegally retained and transmitted national defense information. The former Air Force linguist, who speaks Arabic and Farsi, is accused of copying and mailing a classified report containing top-secret material to an online news organization, according to prosecutors.

Authorities haven't described the report or named the news outlet. But the Justice Department announced Winner's arrest Monday as The Intercept reported it had obtained a classified National Security Agency report suggesting Russian hackers attacked a U.S. voting software supplier before last year's presidential election. The NSA report was dated May 5, the same as the document Winner is charged with leaking.

Winner's mother and stepfather defended Winner, telling the judge she had no criminal history and that she would not attempt to flee. They added they would use their 20-acre home in Kingsville, Texas, to finance her bond.

"Because my client is a millennial and she knows how to use technology, that's somehow proof of evil intent," said Titus Nichols, Winner's defense attorney. "The government is scraping and clawing to build a mountain out of a molehill."

However, the judge said whether Winner's violent words was "a jet or not, it still concerns" him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.