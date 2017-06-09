Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Friday President Donald Trump still can be a "consequential president" if he adjusts his behavior.

“To President Trump, I will do anything I can to help you sell policies that are good for this country. The hardest thing for a Republican to do is to argue with another Republican, but sometimes that can be more consequential than a Democrat arguing with a Republican,” Graham said at the annual E2 Summit, a high-powered gathering of GOP officials, top donors and business leaders at a luxury Utah resort.

“I want you to understand that I’m optimistic in spite of all this clutter and confusion — that we can pull it off," Graham said. "That we can get taxes cut, we can do infrastructure. We can do things that are good for this country, and President Trump can still be a consequential president. But if he doesn’t adjust the way he’s behaving, and if he doesn’t let people help him, he’s going to lose the last best chance the Republican Party has to change America and make the world safe.”



Graham spoke at a resort in the mountains of Park City, where Mitt Romney hosts the annual meeting of largely Republican power players for a mix of hobnobbing, policy talks and outdoor excursions like alpine hikes with Romney, which the 70-year-old takes at a blistering pace, according to The Associated Press.

The business and policy-focused summit, tucked in the mountains about 2,000 miles from the swirl of Washington, drew top donors, executives and office holders like John McCain of Arizona.

According to The Associated Press, Romney did not directly mention the testimony in Congress a day earlier when fired FBI director James Comey attacked Trump's credibility. Instead he referred to the "theater of Washington right now and the theater around the White House right now," saying he wasn't too concerned about that slowing down a chance for Republican priorities to be passed in Congress.

