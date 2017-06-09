Congressmen seeking any tape recordings of Comey with Trump

The House intelligence committee is asking the White House counsel whether there are any tape recordings or memos of former FBI director James Comey's conversations with President Donald Trump.

The committee's chairman, Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas, and the ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, sent a letter Friday to White House Counsel Don McGahn, asking him whether any such tapes or memos exist now, or had existed in the past.

The committee also has sent a letter to Comey, asking for any notes or memoranda in his possession that would describe discussions he had with Trump.

The committee is seeking the materials by June 23.

Earlier in the day, a Republican member of the Senate Intelligence committee said Congress should obtain any tapes that Trump might have of his conversations with Comey.

Comey testified before that committee on Thursday, and Sen. Susan Collins told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that she found him "credible, candid and thorough."

The Maine Republican said Comey was wrong to leak his private conversation with the president. Collins said Comey's motivation "may have been a good one," but said Comey should have given that document to the Senate committee.