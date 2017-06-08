Trump disputes key parts of Comey testimony, sources say

President Trump disputes key elements of former FBI Director James Comey’s Senate testimony, sources close to the president tell Fox News.

Minutes before Comey began testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, sources said Trump has reviewed his prepared remarks and disputes claims that he sought “loyalty” from Comey and pressed him to lay off former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

He “did not say it,” a source said, adding, the “language used was not remotely close.”

One of the key details of Comey’s testimony concerns a Jan. 27 dinner where Comey claims Trump told him, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.”

He also said Trump told him in a subsequent meeting that he hoped Comey could “let this go” with regard to any investigation of Flynn.

A White House source also confirmed that Trump’s legal team and senior aides are watching Comey’s testimony from the president’s personal dining room near the Oval Office.

Only the attorneys were expected to be watching.

