Comey: 'Lordy, I hope there are tapes'

Former FBI Director James Comey said in Senate testimony Thursday that he hopes his conversations with President Trump were taped.

“I have seen the [president's] tweet about tapes. Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” Comey said during an exchange with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., about meetings he had with Trump.

Comey was referring to a May 12 tweet in which Trump seemed to warn the FBI director to mind his words.

Comey, Trump wrote, “better hope” there are no tapes of their Oval Office discussions.

The White House has continuously declined to confirm whether a taping system exists or if Trump is recording his conversations.