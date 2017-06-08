Comey hearing does not interest Russia, Kremlin spokesman says

The testimony of former FBI Director James Comey has captured America’s attention, but Russian officials say his appearance is just not that interesting, reports TASS, an official Russian news agency.

“The summit of the heads of state of the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] being held today and tomorrow in Astana is of far greater interest for us,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov when asked if Moscow would be tuned into the Senate Intelligence Committee hearings.

Peskow says the Middle East, the war on terror and the development of the SCO will be the focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attention. Putin also is scheduled to meet with China’s leader Xi Jinping during the conference.

Despite assertions that Russia will be occupied with issues of “far greater interest,” Peskow did take the opportunity to claim Americans hack Russia, including Putin’s presidential website, on a daily basis.

“Attacks by hackers from the territory of the United States are exposed every day. Some are against the Russian presidential website," he said.



He declined to say whether the U.S. government was behind the hacks.