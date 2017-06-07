Who is Christopher Wray, Trump's pick for FBI director?

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will nominate Christopher Wray to serve as FBI Director.

"I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI," Trump tweeted. "Details to follow."

Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.

What does Wray currently do?

Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm, which says on its website that he chairs the firm's Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group.

It "represents companies, audit and special committees, and individuals in a variety of white-collar criminal and regulatory enforcement matters, parallel civil litigation, and internal corporate investigations."

What about his work for Gov. Chris Christie?

Wray represented the New Jersey governor during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case, nicknamed "Bridgegate." Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse the Republican governor.

What about Wray's time at the Department of Justice (DOJ)?

Wray worked for the DOJ as assistant attorney general for the criminal division under President George W. Bush from 2003 to 2005, his King & Spalding bio says.

"Wray helped lead the Department's efforts to address the wave of corporate fraud scandals and restore integrity to U.S. financial markets," it states. "He served on the President's Corporate Fraud Task Force and oversaw the Enron Task Force and other major fraud investigations, both around the country and internationally."

Wray earlier worked as an associate deputy attorney general with the DOJ before he was named principal associate deputy attorney general.

What do we know about Wray's career before working for the DOJ?

Wray graduated from Yale University in 1989 before graduating from its law school three years later, the DOJ says online. He also worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Georgia from 1997 to 2001.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.