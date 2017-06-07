Top officials won't say whether they kept notes on Trump-Russia discussions

Top intelligence and law enforcement officials would not say Wednesday whether they ever kept notes or memos on Russia-related conversations with President Trump, during tense testimony before a Senate committee.

The question was posed by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. In the wake of a recent report that fired FBI Director James Comey once penned a memo claiming Trump sought to shut down the investigation on former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Wyden asked:

“Did any of you four write memos, take notes, or otherwise record yours or anyone else’s interactions with the president related to the Russia investigation?”

All four witnesses either said they don’t take notes or declined to address the question.

“I am not going to answer questions concerning the Russia investigation,” said Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers all answered similarly.

“I don’t take any notes,” Coats said.

The president has denied any claims he sought to influence the investigation and has referred to Russia’s alleged interventions as a “made up story.”

Fox News’ Samantha Mendiguren contributed to this report.