Lewandowski: Trump asked Comey for 'loyalty to the country,' not him

President Trump's former campaign manager claimed Wednesday night that Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to confirm his loyalty to America, not to Trump personally.

Comey, who was fired by Trump last month, will claim in prepared testimony that the president told him, "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty" during a Jan. 27 dinner. Comey will also say that when Trump said he wanted "honest loyalty," he answered, "You will get that from me."

COMEY TO TESTIFY THAT TRUMP SOUGHT 'LOYALTY,' ASKED TO LIFT RUSSIA 'CLOUD'

Lewandowski told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that Trump was only trying to ensure "that the American people have the justice system that they want. That's not unheard of. That's not uncalled for."

The former campaign manager reiterated that Comey had acknowledged telling Trump that he was not under investigation "in any way, shape, or form" in connection with alleged collusion between Trump's transition team and Russian officials.

Lewandowski also noted that Trump had met with or spoken to Comey nine times as president and president-elect, compared to just two such encounters under former President Barack Obama.

"This president is hands-on [and] wants to make sure that we have the best Justice Department available," he told host Tucker Carlson, "and he made the decision as commander-in-chief to relieve a person from duty who was no longer capable of running the FBI."