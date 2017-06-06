Rep. Chaffetz on Comey testimony: 'We actually have to see the documents'

The chairman of the House oversight committee told Fox News Monday night that fired FBI Director James Comey must produce memos he allegedly wrote detailing conversations with President Trump in which the president asked Comey to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, told "The Story with Martha MacCallum" that he looked forward to Comey's testimony Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee, but added, "we actually have to see the documents themselves ... I haven't seen them. [Rep.] Trey Gowdy [R-S.C.] hasn’t seen them. We’re not aware of anybody in Congress who has actually seen these unless they’ve been given to Senate intel in the last 48 hours or so and nobody knows about it."

According to Chaffetz, Comey could be compelled to produce the memos, since they are federal documents.

"You can’t just put that in your back pocket and walk it home," Chaffetz said. "Are there truly classified material in there? You can’t walk out of the building with classified information. I don’t care if you’re the former FBI Director or anybody else."

Chaffetz added that if Comey claims Trump leaned on him to stop the Flynn investigation, he must also explain why he denied there was pressure from the White House to halt the counterintelligence investigation into links between Russia and Trump's campaign.

"Why is it that you publicly testified under oath that there was no political interference?" Chaffetz asked rhetorically. "Why is it that your replacement ... testified under oath that he had seen no political influence happening whatsoever? As Director Comey had previously said, this is a big story if that had happened. But where is the evidence of that happening?"