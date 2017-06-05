Trump rips DOJ for 'watered down' travel ban, seeks swift court hearing

President Trump called out the Justice Department on Monday morning for pushing a “watered down” version of his controversial travel ban executive order, while also urging the DOJ to seek an expedited hearing in front of the Supreme Court to begin the ban's enforcement.

Trump’s travel ban – placing temporary restrictions on travel from several Muslim-majority countries – has been blocked by the courts since Trump signed the original executive order in January. He signed a revised travel ban in March, and that also was blocked from implementation by judges.

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!” Trump wrote in the first of four tweets. “The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version!”

“In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!”

A Department of Justice spokesperson declined to comment on Trump's tweets.

Trump’s tweets come in the wake of Saturday’s deadly London attacks, and an increasing string of Islamist assaults around the globe.

Both versions of the Trump travel ban prompted nationwide protests and fierce Democratic opposition. The ban's themselves were "watered down" versions of Trump's campaign proposal of a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United States.