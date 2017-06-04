Trump assails 'political correctness' in tweet on terror attacks

President Trump on Sunday responded to the London terror attack, suggesting political correctness and the London mayor’s soft response are contributing to strikes by radical Islamic terrorists.

Seven people were killed and dozens of others were injured in the two Saturday night attacks on and near the London Bridge. Police are investigating the incidents as terror attacks, but no terror group has yet to claim responsibility.

"We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse,” Trump tweeted first.

The president has from the start of his successful 2016 presidential campaign argued that the key to stopping global terror strikes is to address radical Islamic teachings and being more vigilant about allowing people into the United States from mostly-Muslim countries that are hotbeds for terror training.

"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!” Trump also tweeted.

Trump also posted on Twitter about the attacks: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!”

A spokesperson for Mayor Sadiq Khan said the mayor is “busy working with the police, emergency services and the government" and has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet."