Trump uses suspected London terror attacks to again make case for US travel ban

President Trump responded Saturday evening to suspected terror attacks in London by vowing U.S. support and apparently using the incidents to bolster his legal argument for a travel ban into the United States.

Trump has tweeted three times since the first incident was reported on the London Bridge shortly after midnight local time.

“Fears of new terror attack after van 'mows down 20 people' on London Bridge …,” the president retweeted from the news aggregator DrudgeReport.com.



A second incident was reported in London shortly after the bridge incident -- multiple stabbings at the nearby Borough Market.

London police said about an hour after the attacks that they are terror related. Thye also said a third incident, in a southern part of the city named Vauxhall and thought to be connected to the other attacks, has been ruled out as a terror strike.

Trump later tweeted: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

His most recent tweet was: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the incidents are being treated as potential terror attacks.

Within minutes of the first incident, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that the president had been apprised.

A State Department said the United States "condemns the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians, which the agency understands are being treated by local authorities as terror incidents.

An agency spokeswoman also said the U.S. "stands ready to provide any assistance" and express support to the victims and their families.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement in which an official said the agency is "closely monitoring the ongoing situation" and that DHS Secretary John Kelly has been briefed on the incidents and the ongoing response.

The agency said it so far has no information to indicate a "specific, credible terror threat in the United States."

"We are working with our interagency partners and foreign counterparts to gain further insight into reported attacks," DHS also said in a statement, while urged Americans in the area to "heed direction from local authorities and maintain security awareness."

The agency also encourage American citzens who need assistance to contact the U.S. Embassy in London and follow State Department guidance.

The incidents come nine days after a suicide bomber with apparent ties to terror groups killed 22 people and injured scores of others outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Fox News Jennifer Bowman, John Roberts and Joseph Weber contributed to this report.