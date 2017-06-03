Trump offers US help after possible terror attacks in London

President Trump responded Saturday evening to possible terror attacks in London, vowing U.S. support and apparently using the incident to bolster his legal argument on a travel ban into the United States.

Trump has tweeted three times since the first incident was reported on the London Bridge shortly after midnight local time.

“Fears of new terror attack after van 'mows down 20 people' on London Bridge …,” the president retweeted from the news aggregator DrudgeReport.com.



Another incident was reported in London shortly after the bridge incident -- a possible stabbing or stabbings at the nearby Borough Market.

London Police said about an hour after the attacks that they are terror related. And they said a third incident, in a southern part of the city named Vauxhall and thought to be connected to the other attacks, has been ruled out as a terror strike.

Trump later tweeted: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

His most recent tweet was: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"

British Prime Minister said the incidents are being treated as potential terror attacks.

Within minutes of the first incident, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that the president had been apprised.

A State Department spokesman released a statement urging Americans in the area to "follow guidance from local authorities & maintain security awareness."

The incident come nine days after a suicide bomber with apparent ties to terror groups killed 22 people and injured scores of others outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Fox News Jennifer Bowman and Joseph Weber contributed to this report.