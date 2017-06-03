Trump adviser Nikki Haley says the president believes climate is changing

Does President Donald Trump believe in climate change?

Trump has been keeping quiet on this question, and aides and advisers aren't saying what their boss' opinion is, according to The Associated Press. For years before he won the presidency, Trump publicly had bashed the idea of global warming as a "hoax" and "total con job."

Press secretary Sean Spicer says he hasn't had an opportunity to discuss the subject with Trump.

Top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway says the question should be put to Trump himself.

Even the Environmental Protection Agency chief, Scott Pruitt, hasn't an answer.

Someone in the Trump administration, however, has finally come forward to talk about his take on climate change.

His ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, says: "President Trump believes the climate is changing."

She added Trump "knows that it's changing. He knows that the U.S. has to be responsible with it, and that's what we're going to do."

Last week President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord created global reaction.

"Just because we got out of a club doesn't mean that we don't care about the environment," said Haley about the outcome that the U.S. should no longer participate in an international agreement seeking to curb global warming.

