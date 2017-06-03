Liberal groups get behind weekend 'March for Truth' rallies aimed at Trump

Protesters are marching Saturday in nearly 130 U.S. cities to call for what they consider the need for more thorough federal investigations into whether President Trump’s associates colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential elections.

The protests -- including ones in Washington and outside of Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J. -- began early Saturday and have so far been without incident.

Trump protestors and supporters have clashed and disrupted each other’s events numerous times since essentially the start of the 2016 presidential election cycle.

On Wednesday night, Trump supporters disrupted a California Democratic Rep. Lou Correa’s town hall in Orange County.

In March 2016, protests and scuffles forced the cancellation of a Trump rally at the University of Illinois, in Chicago.

Organizers for the "March for Truth" rallies Saturday say their objective is to “let our elected leaders know that Americans want answers.”

The also suggest the nationwide rallies are not part of the so-called “resist” Trump efforts.

“The legitimacy of our democracy is more important than the interests of any party, or any president," the group says.

However, organizers also say their primary goals include getting an independent commission established for the Russia investigations, keeping the public as informed as possible and getting Congress to demand that Trump release his tax returns.

Among the sponsors are such liberal-leaning groups as Public Citizen, Swing Left and Progressive Democrats of America.

Meanwhile, a Pro-Trump rally called "Pittsburgh Not Paris Event for President Trump” is being held Saturday in northern Virginia.

"I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Trump said Thursday in announcing that the United States would withdraw from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, in which industrial nations have agreed to limit greenhouses gases.

In a nod to his s campaign promise to review middle-American’s coal industry, Trump also said, “It is time to put Youngstown, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan and Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, along with many, many other locations within our great country before Paris,