Krauthammer: Putin a 'very good liar'

Syndicated columnist Charles Krauthammer said Friday on "Special Report with Bret Baier" called Russian President President Vladimir Putin "a very good liar."

He's referring to Mr Putin shirking off allegations that Russia meddled in the US presidential election in 2016.

"Being a good, well-trained KGB agent, he lies with a smile," Krauthammer told viewers.

The columnist went on to say that Putin denied the state's involvement in the cyberattacks, placing the blame on volunteer hackers, "I love the fact that this week he's been saying it could have been Russian patriots who were artists, act on their own and were the ones who might have hacked."

"But of course the state is innocent. Nothing like that happens without the state in Russia, " Krauthammer said.